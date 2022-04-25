Urbana woman arrested after stand-off

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday that resulted in a stand-off that ended peacefully with one woman being incarcerated on felonious assault.

On Sunday, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township on the reports of shots being fired at a resident. Upon arrival, deputies learned from the male resident that his girlfriend, Stephanie R. Henslee, 43 of Urbana, had discharged several shots at him from a pistol while inside the residence, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The male managed to escape without getting struck and fled to a neighbor’s house for assistance. Henslee remained inside the residence and would not respond to telephonic attempts to contact her from deputies. Additional attempts to contact Henslee through a cruiser P.A. system also failed.

A decision was made to deploy the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Tactical Team to the scene. Shortly after the tactical response vehicle was put into place in front of the residence, Henslee did respond to deputies’ commands from the P.A. system and exited the residence. Henslee was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County jail on one count of second-degree felonious assault.

“I would like to thank the Tipp City Police Department and Tipp City Fire & E.M.S. for their assistance in bringing this situation to a peaceful conclusion,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said in a press release.

On Monday, Henslee entered a plea of not guilty after being arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court. Henslee’s bond was set at $50,000, and she remains in the Miami County Jail.

Henslee https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_HENSLEE-STEPHANIE-Rx..jpg Henslee

Woman charged with felonious assault