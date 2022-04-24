UPCOMING IMPACTS:

U.S. 36 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on U.S. 36, in each direction, between Locust Street and Berwick Drive, on Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, April 26, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Crews will be performing manhole adjustments. Traffic will be maintained.

State Route 161 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 161, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 4, on Monday, April 25 through Sunday, July 31, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation in the work zone.