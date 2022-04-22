Millerstown Church hosts Easter egg hunt

ST. PARIS – Historic Millerstown Church, located just northeast of St. Paris, Ohio, hosted an Easter egg hunt for the for the first time in many years. Children from the surrounding area enjoyed hunting Easter eggs and treats hidden in the church yard. The weather was perfect, and everyone enjoyed themselves. To cap off a wonderful day there was even a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny. The event was organized by the nonprofit group renovating the historic Millerstown Church building.

Children race to find Easter Eggs during a recent event at Millerstown Church. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_DSC_1206.jpg Children race to find Easter Eggs during a recent event at Millerstown Church. Photo by Arleigh Rush

Submitted story

Info from Mike Rogers

Info from Mike Rogers