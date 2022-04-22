PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Gail! Gail is a very fun, playful 1 year old. She is mostly gray with some white and has already been spayed. Gail really wants to find a home where she will be the only cat, and the sooner the better as she has way too many of them to contend with here at the shelter. Come meet her at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. She’s sure to make you smile.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Gail is a fun, playful 1-year-old.

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

