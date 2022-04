ST. PARIS – Davey Woods State Nature Preserve will be the site of a Wildflower Hike on April 30 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Davey Woods has a diverse wildflower population, which will be the focus of this guided hike. Attendees should meet at the parking lot at 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris 43072.

For questions about this hike contact the preserve manager at [email protected] or call 937-537-6173.

