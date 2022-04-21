New UPD officer sworn in, another promoted

The Urbana Police Division welcomed one new officer and promoted another one during recent ceremonies.

New Urbana police officer Ely Louck, 22, was sworn in by Judge Gil S. Weithman on March 7, 2022 in front of family, friends and fellow officers. He is currently completing his 12-week Field Training program at the Urbana Police Division. Louck is a graduate of the Clark State College Basic Police Academy where he received his Ohio police certification. He is a graduate of Urbana High School and lives in Urbana.

On April 19, 2022, Logan Dunn, 34, was sworn in to the rank of Urbana police sergeant by Judge Gil S. Weithman in front of family, friends, fellow officers as well as Mayor Bill Bean and Director of Administration Kerry Brugger. His wife Jennifer held the Urbana Police Bible as Logan took his oath. Dunn joined the Division in 2017 and was promoted to sergeant by Director Brugger on March 30, 2022.

Dunn had been assigned to the Investigations Unit prior to his promotion. Dunn is currently completing his Field Training program and will then be assigned to supervise a patrol shift.

Ely Louck, 22, was sworn in by Judge Gil S. Weithman. Logan Dunn was sworn in to the rank of Urbana police sergeant by Judge Gil S. Weithman.

