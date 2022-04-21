Antiques Appraisal Fair is May 15

“What is it worth?”

Do you have an old object, art antique or a family heirloom that you want to know more about? We may have a solution for you.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is hosting the third annual Antiques Appraisal Fair between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Advance tickets are $20 each and are available at The Peoples Savings Bank, Park National Bank (Urbana), Farmers and Merchants Bank, The Chamber of Commerce office and the Historical Society Museum, located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Tickets may also be purchased on the evening of the event for $25.

For the price of admission, guests will receive a verbal appraisal for one item. Current CCHS members may have two objects appraised. If you are not a member of the CCHS, you may have a second item appraised for $10. In addition, you will receive a complimentary glass of wine and “bistro” style refreshments hosted by Freshwater Farms of Urbana.

New for 2022 is prize money for the oldest item and most valuable item presented. Search your treasures and you might win the $50 prize.

Also new for 2022 is presentation of appraised items on the big screen in the social hall and a game of “What Is It?” This activity includes photos of items found in the museum which had an unusual purpose. Can you describe the purpose? See if you and your friends can come up with the right answers.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the value of your “treasures” and visit with friends on a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

The proceeds from the event will support the operations of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

