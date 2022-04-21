White’s art a ray of sunshine

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Jennifer White, the Community Connections Coordinator for the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

She is a member of the Urbana Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Advisor to the Aktion Club and EVERYbody Plays Playground committee.

She enjoys gardening and anything outside in the warm months, including walking.

Regarding her artwork, White said, “My sunflower was inspired by the new sunflower field on highway 36. That is such a beautiful sight when driving by. I chose clay because it is very forgiving to work with. The Ima Matthews of Cracked Pot studios was such a wonderful teacher during this process.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 6 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Jennifer White’s art is inspired by the beauty of the sunflower fields. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_White.jpg Jennifer White’s art is inspired by the beauty of the sunflower fields. Submitted photo