HFHCCO receives donation

Over the last four years, Crane Pumps in Piqua has gifted Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) with over $33,000 for the construction of Habitat homes in this county. This latest donation is for $5,000 from the Widows and Children Trust from Crane Pump National. Pictured are HFHCCO board members Greg Ward, Marcia Ward, and Frank Segreti as well as Vicki Davis, Brian Sweeney and other representatives of Crane Pumps.

