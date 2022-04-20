Urbana named Tree City USA for 20th consecutive year

The City of Urbana has again been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of the city’s continued commitment to its urban forest. This recognition marks the city’s 20th consecutive year of being recognized with this honor. Over 3,400 communities nationwide and over 200 communities in Ohio have been historically designated as Tree City USA communities.

In order to be named as a Tree City USA, Urbana is required to have met the following standards each year: retention of an active tree board or department; establishment of a community tree ordinance; investment of at least $2 per capita into community forestry efforts, including volunteer time and donations; and the celebration and observance of Arbor Day.

In recognition of Arbor Day being observed in the City of Urbana on Friday, April 29, 2022, Mayor Bill Bean recently delivered a proclamation to Urbana City Council. Within this proclamation, Mayor Bean encouraged local citizens “to support efforts to protect and nurture our trees and urban forest not just for the beauty they provide but for the benefits they give our residents and community.”

To formally observe Arbor Day in the community and to celebrate Earth Day, the Urbana Shade Tree Commission will be partnering with the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum to plant multiple apple trees on the grounds of the former Browne Hall at the former Urbana University campus on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10 a.m.

For residents considering tree planting, all residents are reminded to contact Ohio 811 prior to digging in order to protect buried underground utilities and to comply with Ohio law. Furthermore, tree work permits are required by the City of Urbana prior to the planting or removal of any trees within the right-of-way. There is no fee for this permit, and application can be made through the City of Urbana Engineering Department. This permit process is designed to keep the city’s inventory of trees within the right-of way updated, protect neighboring infrastructure, and make sure that placement and tree selection are consistent with the city’s tree ordinance.

City, Appleseed foundation join for tree planting

Submitted story

Info from Betsy Coffman

