Vincent’s art is pure puppy love

Today’s featured artist is Melinda Vincent, a financial advisor at Edward Jones.

Her education is from Wright State University with a BS in Human Resource Management; Series 7 and Series 66 license.

Her affiliations include First Presbyterian Church and as a Presbyteen Volunteer. She is a member of the Lions Club and also supports the United Way.

Vincent’s interests and skills include a desire to help women achieve their financial goals and feel confident about their future.

She enjoys traveling, scrapbooking, family game nights and has a passion for animals.

Regarding her artwork, Vincent said, “I chose the image of a Labrador retriever. This is special to me and my family as we love our Labs! I believe that dogs provide a special place in our lives and bring so much happiness, joy and companionship to families.”

Melinda Vincent’s art is about the special place dogs provide in our lives. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_Vincent2.jpg Melinda Vincent’s art is about the special place dogs provide in our lives. Submitted photo