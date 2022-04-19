Solar Project Center cuts ribbon

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Thursday, April 14 for Solar Project Center in Mechanicsburg, located at 15 S. Main St.

Solar Project Center is a community connection hub aimed at bringing people together through solar energy education and providing information about Savion’s solar energy projects in central Ohio. It is open to the public, and community members are welcome to drop in during business hours to ask questions or browse the educational resources.

Solar Project Center is owned and operated by Savion, one of the largest, most technologically advanced utility-scale solar and energy storage development companies in the United States. Savion currently has four proposed projects in central Ohio: Oak Run Solar Project in Plumwood (Madison County); Madison Fields Solar Project in Pike Township (Madison County); Marion County Solar Project in Marion Township (Marion County); and Atlanta Farms Solar Project in Perry and Deercreek townships (Pickaway County).

For further information about Solar Project Center, visit ww.solarprojectcenter.com.

Pictured left to right are Joe McFadden, Mike Ivy, Lauren Devine, Sean Flannery, Ray Davis, David Dhume, Sarah Moser, Peter Jones, Judd Davis, Johnna Guinty, Taylor Christian, and Sara Neer.

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

