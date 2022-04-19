The ‘Man’ depicted in Warhol style

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Miranda Uhl, an ESL (English as second language) teacher at Sidney City Schools.

She holds a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Wright State in 2000 and Master’s in Education from Urbana University in 2002.

She is president of the Graham Band Parents Organization and also helps out as needed with any team or activities her kids participate in (fundraising, meals, organizing concession stands, etc.).

“I am a strong supporter of the arts, especially in our schools. All 4 of my children have benefited through participation in the Champaign County Youth Choir, school choir, school band, musicals and arts classes. I enjoy running, visiting National Parks and all things summer!”

About her artwork, Uhl said, “The Man on the Monument just celebrated his 150th birthday. I wanted to commemorate this major milestone by incorporating the statue into an Andy Warhol-style artwork. The art is a combination of acrylic paint, a photograph edited in the Warhol style and a technique of using a photo transfer medium (mod podge) to transfer the edited photograph to the canvas.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 6 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Miranda Uhl has introduced a familiar local icon to the Andy Warhol style in her artwork. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_Uhl.jpg Miranda Uhl has introduced a familiar local icon to the Andy Warhol style in her artwork. Submitted photo