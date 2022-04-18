Life Solidarity 2022 is Saturday

The Champaign County Ministerial Association will be hosting Life Solidarity 2022 on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Urbana located at 401 N. Main St. The community is invited to this free event.

The event will feature Arnold Culbreath of the Douglass Leadership Institute who will be addressing the value of all human life and the importance of reconciliation across ethnicities from a biblical worldview. He will also incorporate his musical giftedness with the saxophone in the program. Arnold has been preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ for 37 years and is described as having a shepherding/teaching gift, and a ministry of encouragement. He strives to equip the Body of Christ to walk in the fullness of all that God has called them to be and to do. He desires to see every local church and every believer fulfill their destiny and live life to the fullest in God. He holds degrees in Architectural Engineering from I.T.T. Technical Institute in Dayton, OH, and also in Theology from Temple Bible College & Seminary in Cincinnati, OH. Arnold currently serves in the following 3-fold capacities: 1) As a Barnabas in Residence Pastor at Peoples Church – Uptown in Cincinnati, OH; 2) Director of Ministry Engagement with the Douglass Leadership Institute; and also as 3) Founder and President of Breath of Life, LLC, a ministry that seeks to “Breathe Life into EVERY Situation.”

Arnold has been a trailblazer in the Pro-Life Movement locally, nationally and internationally. His ministry has taken him across the U.S. and Africa, England, Scotland, and Trinidad. Arnold and his wife Barbara have been married for 37 years. They have two amazing adult children, one beautiful daughter-in-love, two gorgeous granddaughters and live in the Greater Cincinnati area.

In addition to the presentation by Mr. Culbreath, there will be musical selections from J2Prayz of the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church and from local musician Pat Bass. The program will be followed by a reception time with refreshments in the church lobby with ministry booths from the following life affirming ministries and organizations: The Caring Kitchen; Champaign County Hope4Good; The Sycamore House Pregnancy Center, The Wherehouse, Operation Rebirth Christian Academy; Champaign County Right to Life, The Urbana Black Heritage Festival; Champaign County Habitat for Humanity; The YMCA; and LifeWise Academy.

The ministerial association is hopeful that the event will have a tangible and lasting effect in the county with regard to engaging more people in life affirming ministries and working toward reconciliation across ethnicities based on a biblical worldview. Arnold Culbreath will also be speaking at the Sunday, April 24, 10:30 AM worship service at the First Baptist Church of Urbana. If you would like more information on the Life Solidarity 2022 event, you can contact the event coordinator Brian Wonn at (937) 652-2129; or by email at [email protected]g.

Submitted story

Info from Brian Wonn

