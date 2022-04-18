Westville Grain names Jenkins general manager

WESTVILLE – The Westville Grain Company has announced the hiring of Steve Jenkins as its new general manager.

Jenkins is a life-long resident of Champaign County and retired from the Graham Local School District after 31 years of service as the vocational agriculture teacher.

He has many years of experience in agriculture with extensive knowledge in all aspects of hog production. Customers are encouraged to stop in and welcome Jenkins to the grain company.

The restoration of the Westville Grain feed mill is complete and open for business six days a week: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

Submitted story

Info from Westville Grain

Info from Westville Grain