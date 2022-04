WEST LIBERTY – All Salem/West Liberty and West Liberty-Salem graduates are invited to the West Liberty Salem Alumni Dinner to be held at 6 p.m. on May 21 in the WL-S High School Cafetorium. Cost is $20. Send prepaid reservations to Tom Detwiler, 7419 Upper Valley Pike, West Liberty, Ohio, 43357.

Reservations are due by May 14.

Info from Nevora Siegenthaler

