PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Olivia! Olivia is a very sweet 3 1/2 year old orange tabby. She loves being brushed and is looking for a quiet home with no other cats. Olivia would like some windows to look out and maybe some birds to watch with you. Come meet her today in the Zen room (she’s been watching for you) at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Submitted photo

Information provided by Paws.

