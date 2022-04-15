Sapp’s creation recalls ‘starving artist’ sales

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Sarah Sapp, a teacher (music specialist) at Triad Local Schools.

She has a Bachelor of Music in Music Education and is affiliated with the Orff-Schulwerk Society, Kodaly, and NAFmE.

She is a classically trained flautist.

Sapp is an amateur artist and enjoys scrapbooking.

Regarding her artwork, Sapp said, “Growing up we would watch Saturday/Sunday movies on one of the networks. There would be commercials for ‘Starving Artist’ sales at the nearest Holiday Inn. To me, those were the epitome of ‘bad art.’ My piece is a tongue-in-cheek play on those memories.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

