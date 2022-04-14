Neer’s artwork promotes Champaign County

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Sara Neer, executive director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

She graduated from Urbana High School and Bowling Green State University.

“Through my role at the Chamber I serve on all subcommittees including local Ag council, ilead Young professionals, safety council and leadership Champaign Co. I am on the housing consortium marketing committee and the Everbody Plays Inclusion Playground committee,” she said.

“I love helping to promote and highlight all of the Arts Council events and spreading the word about unique art and architecture in Champaign County through the Chamber & Visitors Bureau.

“I am a huge bookworm! I love reading fiction … last year I read 78 novels! I also enjoy spending time with my family including my 7-year-old son, Julien, and 3-year-old twins, Esme’ and Mira.”

Neer’s artwork highlights what makes Champaign County unique and a great place to live, work and play.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 6 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

