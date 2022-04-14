‘Lost Voices’ heard again

For the last three years, students at Urbana Junior High School have been working to bring recognition to Dr. E.W.B. Curry.

Dr. Curry opened a vocational school, The Curry Institute, to teach his students job skills as well as traditional courses in hopes that his students would be able to find good jobs and be engaged and productive members of their community.

Dr. Curry was also a minister, owned his own newspaper, and was a civil rights advocate.

This semester, 7th grade social studies students prepared proposals for the creation of a permanent exhibit about Dr. Curry to Cheryl Ogden, director of the Champaign County Historical Museum. Josiah Johnson and Nick Webb created the winning proposal.

In the future, students will hopefully help create the exhibit that will be installed in the museum. Additionally, 7th grade students are collecting donations to purchase a memorial tree that will be planted in honor of Dr. Curry. Any donations can be sent in care of Urbana Junior High School at 1673 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, Ohio, 43078 in care of Amanda Goodwin.

Pictured are students Josiah Johnson (left) and Nick Webb (right).

Info from Amanda Goodwin.

