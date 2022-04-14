North Central Ohio Solid Waste District meetings scheduled

MARYSVILLE – The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have their regular quarterly meeting on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at the Union Recyclers, 15140 US Hwy 36 E, Marysville, OH.

For further information regarding this meeting, contact Jack DeWitt, NCO SWD, Director, at (419) 228-8278 or (800) 553-6763 Ext. 24.

The Policy Committee of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have a meeting on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. It will be held at the Union Recyclers, 15140 US Hwy 36 E, Marysville, OH.

For further information regarding this meeting, contact Jack DeWitt, NCO SWMD Director, at (419) 228-8278 or (800) 553-6763 Ext 24.

Info from North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

