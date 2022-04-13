OSU Glee Club helps CCPA

The Ohio State University Men’s Glee Club traveled to Mechanicsburg recently and filled the 1858 Meeting House with song. Music genres ranged from sixteenth century polyphony to Hang on Sloopy and OSU signature pep songs. Variety was the key to an amazing concert. The event was a fund-raiser for the Champaign County Preservation Alliance with the proceeds going towards the window restoration of the 1858 Meeting House.

