Triad BOE announces future treasurer

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad Board of Education is excited to announce that the new treasurer for the Triad Local School District, effective Jan. 1, 2023, will be Mrs. Morgan Fagnani.

Fagnani has nine years of public education experience and currently serves as the Chief Academic Officer for Triad. She received her Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University, and has a Bachelor’s Plus, Master of Education and a Doctor of Education from Ashland University. It was during her recent studies to obtain her Superintendent License that she realized her passion for the fiscal side of public education.

According to a prepared statement from Triad BOE President Chris Millice:

“It was Fagnani’s positive approach to challenges, excellent communication skills, and her ability to analyze data which allowed the board to award her the treasurer’s position. We look forward to Mrs. Fagnani’s financial leadership and her strong communication skills to not only keep staff informed but the entire community updated on the district’s financial standing. We look forward to Mrs. Fagnani continuing the excellent financial management Triad has had over the years with the current Treasurer Mrs. Connie Cohn. Mrs. Cohn will be retiring at the end of this calendar year on Dec. 31, 2022. Mrs. Fagnani will become the Assistant to the Treasurer Aug. 1 and will work closely with Mrs. Cohn to ensure a smooth transition when she takes over. The board is looking forward to Mrs. Fagnani bringing her positive drive to the treasurer’s position as she has with her Academic Officer position. The BOE looks forward to working with Mrs. Fagnani in ensuring the tax payers’ dollars continue to be maximized.”

Info from Triad BOE.

