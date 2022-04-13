Levan’s art a tribute piece

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Victoria Levan, a memorial consultant at Set N’ Stone Monuments.

Levan assists families with designing unique memorials that are a lasting tribute to their loved ones.

She is a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Franklin University.

Levan is on the Champaign County Fair Queen Contest Committee.

She enjoys working alongside her family to assist others in a time of need.

“I also was recently married to Tyler Levan and we love spending time with our animals,” she said.

Her artwork utilizes the laser machine at Set N’ Stone. “My artwork was created by producing a stencil, cut from acrylic. From there I used the stencil to produce my artwork. I chose the statue referred to as the ‘Man on the Monument’ since it’s not only an honorable tribute to Urbana but more importantly to the men who lost their lives during the Civil War.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 6 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Victoria Levan’s artwork is an honorable tribute to Urbana and to the men who lost their lives during the Civil War. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_Levan.jpg Victoria Levan’s artwork is an honorable tribute to Urbana and to the men who lost their lives during the Civil War. Submitted photo