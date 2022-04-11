Dulebohn’s art: Student tames cicada

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Amanda Dulebohn. She is a preschool teacher at the Champaign Family YMCA. She has a BS in education and enjoys painting in her spare time (especially pet portraits), decorating, crafting, hiking and gardening.

Her artwork is a paper collage titled “Preschool Hero Saves Teacher from Cicada.”

Dulebohn said, “I am terrified of cicadas and panicked every time I had to take my class to the playground. One of my students pinned down a rogue cicada so we didn’t have to leave. It’s my favorite memory as a preschool teacher at the YMCA to date. I cut magazine pictures to recreate the memory.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 6 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

Submitted photo