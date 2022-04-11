Kids brave snow for Easter eggs

Kids race to find the Easter eggs at Urbana High School on Saturday during the annual Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Easter Egg Hunt. The weather was more like Christmas time as egg hunters had to brave snow showers to claim the colorful prizes. See more photos inside today’s edition.

