Graham receives ‘superior’ ratings

ST. PARIS – Graham High School’s Band and Choir both received Superior Ratings at the Ohio Music Education Association District 11 Adjudicated Events. The events were hosted by Bellefontaine High School on March 11. The Adjudicated Events require groups to perform music from OMEA selected lists, with additional music chosen by the director. The GHS music groups are now entitled to perform at the state level with differing programs from that of the District.

The state large group events are scheduled for late April. The GHS choir will sing at Tippecanoe High School; the band will play at Wright State University.

In the meantime, choir members have been busy with their annual musical, performed last week.

The band is anticipating a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. They will perform at the Nashville Museum of African American Music and in front of the Grand Ole Opry.

The directors of these outstanding music groups are both “old hands” at such preparation. Polly Trenor, vocal music and choir director, taught at West Jefferson Schools prior to her eight years at Graham.

She will be leaving at the end of this year to work for the local Chamber of Commerce.

Patrick Woods is in his first year at Graham, having taught in Scotland School District in South Dakota and – closer to this area – Tecumseh and Northridge Local Schools.

Each of the directors speak highly of the work done by their students for these performances. Trenor noted that, “Students have worked very hard to qualify for state. The Varsity Choir has qualified for OMEA State for four of the last five years.” (The exception being the year COVID-19 intervened.)

Woods stated, “(students) have worked incredibly hard to get where they are today and I cannot wait to keep working with them next year!”

Graham High School Band members joyfully note their superior rating at District 11, OMEA. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_graham.jpg Graham High School Band members joyfully note their superior rating at District 11, OMEA. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Article from Dr. Jan Ebert

