Campus inches closer to sports academy use

According to a press release issued by Paul Miller on Friday, the Pro Development Institute (PDI) is acquiring the former Urbana University campus.

The release states that “PDI will become the first-ever dual collegiate and professional pathway program that features its own leagues designed to maximize athletic growth and opportunities … PDI is designed to maximize results and pave the way for success at the college level, professional level and life after sports.”

The UU campus is currently owned by Franklin University, which noted in a release on Friday that it “continues to engage in the due diligence process agreed upon in the Purchase Agreement for the sale of the Urbana Campus. A final sale and closing have not yet been finalized. Upon satisfactory completion of the due diligence process, Franklin University and the buyer will issue a statement confirming the final sale. No further details will be shared at this time.”

Franklin confirmed to the Urbana Daily Citizen in early March the university was in an acquisition agreement with a prospective buyer for the former UU campus, but did not disclose details at that time.

According to Friday’s press release, PDI investment group is led by Paul Holyfield, who is the founder of DNA Prep Academy in Los Angeles.

The group’s regional leads include former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller, Paul Miller of Charg1ng athletic brand and Tramain Hall, the founder of Enhance U Sports Performance Academy with two locations near Dayton.

Braxton Miller and former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith hosted a football camp at the former UU campus last summer.

According to Paul Miller, Smith is not a part of the PDI ownership group.

When asked Friday when PDI – which would reportedly be for students in grades 9-12 with a post-graduate program – would open, Paul Miller said: “in the near future, but we will have youth sports activities on campus soon.”

Miller said that PDI investors and city of Urbana officials plan to have a meeting today.

City of Urbana Director of Administration Kerry Brugger told the Daily Citizen on Friday: “We were approached about three weeks ago requesting setting up a meeting with a potential buyer and the city to discuss their plan, but so far there have been no discussions with them. We are excited to hear the news and look forward to our initial discussion in the coming days.”

