Triad Alumni Banquet to be held on June 11

NORTH LEWISBURG – The annual Triad Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 11 at The Lodge at Brush Lake (8371 Brush Lake Road, Woodstock). Savory, salty, and sweet appetizers and snacks will be served starting at 2 p.m. The event will last until 5 p.m., with lots of social time, but also annual scholarships awarded and door prizes. The classes of 2022, 1997 and 1972, as well as the oldest lady and gentleman graduates present, will be honored.

Due to the change in venue and structure, the cost of the event is $50 per person. No one will be permitted to pay at the door, and no phone reservations will be accepted. There is also a max capacity this year of 140.

Make reservations by mailing to: Erica (Wilkins) Trainer, 3885 Gray Road, Cable, Ohio 43009. Reservations must be made by Friday, May 27.

The Alumni Association will award $500 scholarships to 2022 graduates as well as an Overfield Family Memorial Scholarship.