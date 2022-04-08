PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Dino! Dino is a 6-month-old black and white neutered male. He, his brother Bam Bam and sister Pebbles are very sweet and playful and will do well in most any home. They would love to meet you. Come by the Scratching Post Room at PAWS Animal Shelter (1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio) to meet them – you’re sure to fall in love!

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

