Churches in Urbana and Mechanicsburg uniting to offer Holy Week services

Holy Week, the week Christians observe Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and his crucifixion leading up to his resurrection, will be observed with a spirit of Christian unity as churches walk to the cross together. All services are open to the public.

On Maundy Thursday (April 14), the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church and the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour will commemorate the first Lord’s supper with music, a dramatic reading, and Communion (open to all) in the context of a simple meal. This hour-long service begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church located at 50 North Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

Multiple services have been planned for Good Friday:

– Noon: A community service, scheduled at the time of Jesus’ crucifixion, will take place at First Presbyterian Church located at 116 West Court Street in Urbana and will include a dramatic reading of the crucifixion incorporating verses from the African American spiritual “Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?”, scripture readings, meditative hymns and Communion (open to all). First Presbyterian Church, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, and Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church are cosponsoring this service and is supported by The Champaign County Ministerial Association.

– 6 p.m. The Church of the Nazarene located at 1999 East State Route 29 will host a Tenebrae service featuring worship songs and scripture passages about Christ’s crucifixion. This service is supported by The Champaign County Ministerial Association.

– 6:30 p.m. In Mechanicsburg, the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, located at 56 South Main Street, will host the community Good Friday service. Offered in conjunction with Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, the act of worship will include meditative hymns, a dramatic reading of the crucifixion incorporating verses from “Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?” and prayers at the foot of the cross.

The Rev. Ray Branstiter of Messiah Lutheran Church, The Rev. Kazy Blocher Hinds of First Presbyterian Church and The Rev. Derrick Fetz of the Episcopal Churches of Champaign County gathered on Thursday to plan the community Good Friday service scheduled for noon.

Submitted story

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz.

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz.