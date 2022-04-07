Urbana High School hosts Career and College Fair

On March 18, the Urbana High School CBI classes and the high school guidance office hosted a Career and College Fair for all Urbana High School students. This was their second year hosting the event, but due to the pandemic, it was the first that they were able to invite local businesses, colleges, and military to attend. Leading up to the event, students and staff reached out to local businesses, colleges and military recruiters to arrange for their participation. Over 40 vendors were able to participate in the event. The CBI students hope to increase the amount of participation each year.

This year’s event was called “Passport to Success.” As students entered the gym, they were welcomed by the student coordinators of the event and given a passport to complete. The passport required students to get signatures from different vendors so that they could be entered into a drawing for gift cards that were provided by Bundy Baking Solutions. Senior Jayden Gibson stated, “The passports helped me to stay engaged with what each presenter had to say and the purpose of the event.” Gibson is a senior and hopes to apply at Sutphen when he graduates. The event gave him the opportunity to speak with a Sutphen representative.

Karen Pryor is a sophomore and served as one of the event coordinators. Pryor shared, “I learned that it takes a lot of time to prepare, but the payoff is worth it. Now that the event has happened I am very proud of how it worked out, and I am hoping to be a coordinator again next year. Pryor plans to be an elementary school teacher and believes that coordinating events such as this will help her learn how to be a teacher and coordinate lesson plans in the future.

According to Adrianne Custer of Mercy Health, “I liked the interaction with the students and seeing their interests in what we have to offer.” Custer spoke with Christina Flowers, CBI teacher, and plans to follow up with presentations in her classroom and interviews with seniors interested in applying to Mercy Health.

Flowers has plans to extend the event next year by adding some hands-on activities, classroom presentations, and follow-up interviews for students. This year a senior interview day will occur when local businesses are invited to return to interview seniors who are interested in applying for a position with their business.

For more information about this event and to participate in the upcoming Senior Interview Day, businesses are encouraged to email Christina Flowers at [email protected]

Representatives from the Urbana Fire Division participated in the Career and College Fair.

Info from Christina Flowers.

