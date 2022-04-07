West Liberty-Salem celebrates academic excellence

WEST LIBERTY – On Wednesday March 31, administrators recognized 90 High School students at the Academic Excellence Banquet. An invitation to the banquet requires that students maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher for the year. For some students this commitment begins in 8th grade if they are selected to begin HS level Algebra and Biology classes. For others, this includes their College level courses and high school classes combined.

Mr. Johnson opened the ceremony remarking that the students being recognized are among some of the top leaders in the school. Many students are athletes, artists, fine art students including band and choir. Some students were in both sports and musical or community action organizations. They are active in the FFA, Student Council, 4H, church and other clubs both in and outside of school. Still, their commitment and dedication to their studies proves they have learned to maintain a high level of self discipline.

This year 27 Freshman, 20 sophomores, 24 juniors and 19 seniors were recognized. Seniors, who are invited for the third or fourth year, are also invited to honor a teacher or staff member that made a positive impact on their academic experience. 13 out of 19 seniors have attended 3 or four years consecutively.

Mr. Hissong shared the closing remarks for the banquet.

The following teachers were recognized:

Mrs. Renee Arnold by Megan Adams

Mr. Andy Cotrell by Brady Forsythe

Mr. Dan Miller by Ali Gault

Mr. Steve Fannin by Jamie Gluckle

Mrs. Rachel Finch by Emily Hollar

Ms. Jess Haney by Jocelynn Kenna’s

Mrs. Carrie Smith by Lauren Kindle

Mr. Andy Cotrell by Naomi McGill

Mr. Jake Vitt by Hallie Smith

Mr. Sean Stormes by Micha Stoner

Mr. Steve Fannin by Mandilyn Weaver

Mrs. June Seymour by Aubrey Williams

Mrs. Annie Kauffman by Gabrielle Williams

9th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Bexley Wilcoxon, Akira Whitman, Kennedy Wallace; 2nd row: Craig Stanford, Quentin Rudolph, Max Rudolph, Daniel Neer, Marley Myers, Ava Chamberlain, Jessa Beard; 3rd row: Luke McGill, Clayton McAuley, Londyn Loveless, Ava Johnson, Joy Hudson, Sophia Holland; 4th row: Caleb Hershberger, Isabella Hardwick, Audrey Collins, Taran Logwood, Aaron Campbell, Teagan Boyd, Madeline McGill, Owen Barger (not pictured: Illa Kerns, Nathan Neuerman, Isaiah Reames https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_9th.jpg 9th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Bexley Wilcoxon, Akira Whitman, Kennedy Wallace; 2nd row: Craig Stanford, Quentin Rudolph, Max Rudolph, Daniel Neer, Marley Myers, Ava Chamberlain, Jessa Beard; 3rd row: Luke McGill, Clayton McAuley, Londyn Loveless, Ava Johnson, Joy Hudson, Sophia Holland; 4th row: Caleb Hershberger, Isabella Hardwick, Audrey Collins, Taran Logwood, Aaron Campbell, Teagan Boyd, Madeline McGill, Owen Barger (not pictured: Illa Kerns, Nathan Neuerman, Isaiah Reames Submitted photos 10th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Abby Guest, Ivy Cline, Emma Bails, Kerrigan Burgle, Megan Hollar; 2nd row: Lillian Weaver, Madeline Cole, Mallory Bostick, Abigail Miller, Kendall LeVan, Addison McAuley; 3rd row: Kenzie Phillips, Veronica Wall, Lily Smith, Chaley Wade, Joey LaRoche (not pictured: Malachi Christison, Sophia Hardwick, Miles Hostetler, Sari Kitchen) https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_10th.jpg 10th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Abby Guest, Ivy Cline, Emma Bails, Kerrigan Burgle, Megan Hollar; 2nd row: Lillian Weaver, Madeline Cole, Mallory Bostick, Abigail Miller, Kendall LeVan, Addison McAuley; 3rd row: Kenzie Phillips, Veronica Wall, Lily Smith, Chaley Wade, Joey LaRoche (not pictured: Malachi Christison, Sophia Hardwick, Miles Hostetler, Sari Kitchen) Submitted photos 11th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Tina Douthwaite, Maggie Davis, Alisa Bolton, Trinity Floyd, Lena Kauffman (2nd row: Amelia Hudson, Carlee Hausler, Kayla Cole, Elyssa Cheetham, Arianna Chapman, Mackenzie Bahan; 3rd row: Isabelle Wilson, Delaney Wade, Adam Stapleton, Makenna Smith, Whitney Ridenbaugh, Brittany Neer; 4th row: Abbigayle Long, Lexy Lee, Logan Phillips, Christian Davis, D.J. Yoder, Rylie Schultz (not pictured: Anika Christison) https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_11th.jpg 11th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Tina Douthwaite, Maggie Davis, Alisa Bolton, Trinity Floyd, Lena Kauffman (2nd row: Amelia Hudson, Carlee Hausler, Kayla Cole, Elyssa Cheetham, Arianna Chapman, Mackenzie Bahan; 3rd row: Isabelle Wilson, Delaney Wade, Adam Stapleton, Makenna Smith, Whitney Ridenbaugh, Brittany Neer; 4th row: Abbigayle Long, Lexy Lee, Logan Phillips, Christian Davis, D.J. Yoder, Rylie Schultz (not pictured: Anika Christison) Submitted photos 12th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Jocelynn Kennaw, Hallie Smith, Lauren Kindle, Micah Stoner, Gabrielle Williams; 2nd row: Mandilyn Weaver, Amanda Domachowski, Megan Adams, Emily Hollar; 3rd row: Isaac Reames, Naomi McGill, Avery Davis, Jamie Gluckle; 5th row: Adam LaRoche, Owen Johnson, Aubrey Williams, Alison Gault, Brady Forsythe (not pictured: Kierra Gilroy) https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_12th.jpg 12th Grade (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Jocelynn Kennaw, Hallie Smith, Lauren Kindle, Micah Stoner, Gabrielle Williams; 2nd row: Mandilyn Weaver, Amanda Domachowski, Megan Adams, Emily Hollar; 3rd row: Isaac Reames, Naomi McGill, Avery Davis, Jamie Gluckle; 5th row: Adam LaRoche, Owen Johnson, Aubrey Williams, Alison Gault, Brady Forsythe (not pictured: Kierra Gilroy) Submitted photos 12th Grade and Honored Staff (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Emily Hollar, Mrs. Finch, Mrs. Smith, Lauren Kindle, Jocelyn Kennaw, Ms. Haney; 2nd row: Aubrey Williams, Mrs. Seymour, Megan Adams, Gabrielle Williams, Mrs. Arnold, Mrs. Kauffman, Mr. Stormes, Micah Stoner; 3rd row: Mr. McGill, Naomi McGill, Mr. Cotrell, Brady Forsythe, Hallie Smith, Jake Vitt; 4th row: Jamie Gluckle, Mr. Fannin, Mandilyn Weaver, Mr. Lewis, Isaac Reames, Alison Gault, Mr. Miller https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_12thSeniorsStaff.jpg 12th Grade and Honored Staff (left to right, front row to top row) 1st row: Emily Hollar, Mrs. Finch, Mrs. Smith, Lauren Kindle, Jocelyn Kennaw, Ms. Haney; 2nd row: Aubrey Williams, Mrs. Seymour, Megan Adams, Gabrielle Williams, Mrs. Arnold, Mrs. Kauffman, Mr. Stormes, Micah Stoner; 3rd row: Mr. McGill, Naomi McGill, Mr. Cotrell, Brady Forsythe, Hallie Smith, Jake Vitt; 4th row: Jamie Gluckle, Mr. Fannin, Mandilyn Weaver, Mr. Lewis, Isaac Reames, Alison Gault, Mr. Miller Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from WL-S.

