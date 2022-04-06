Urbana FFA teams compete

The equine, general livestock and milk quality and products teams have gone to invitational contests in preparation for the upcoming state competition. The Milk Quality and Products team must determine the following: milk defects and their scores, if a product is dairy or non-dairy and the product’s fat content, somatic cell count of a bulk tank sample by using the California Mastitis Test and the types of cheese and their characteristics.

Participants also take a test at the beginning of the contest. The General Livestock students judge two classes of beef, swine, goats, and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have a test, a female selection class, and a market grid which must be completed. The Equine team must identify tack equipment, judge two halter classes, judge two performance classes, answer questions on those classes, and judge one class with a scenario. They also have an exam about the equine science horse industry.

At the Mount Gilead invitational, the general livestock team placed 24th with Sam Wilhelm in 20th, Nathan Deere in 123rd, Meegan McClorey in 131st, Ollie Richards in 182nd, and Bryce Stambaugh in 233rd. The milk quality & products team placed 1st in this contest with Marah Kerns in 1st place, Kendra Baccus in 4th, Paige Campbell in 12th, Mason Farmer in 24th and McKayla Mills in 25th. At the Marysville Invitational, the general livestock team placed 13th. Individual Nathan Deere placed 11th, Samuel Wilhelm 36th, Jonathan Hildebrand 172nd, Meegan McClorey 239th, Ollie Richards 336th and Bryce Stambaugh 413th. The milk quality and products team placed 2nd at this contest. Individual Marah Kerns placed 2nd, Kendra Baccus 4th, McKayla Mills 7th, Paige Campbell 19th and Mason Farmer 26th.

Faith Denkewalter was the only individual from Urbana competing in the Equine contest. At the Marysville Invitational, she placed 46th as a team and 19th place individually.

At the Ashland Invitational, the general livestock team placed 13th with Jonathan Hildebrand in 52nd, Nathan Deere 64th, Ollie Richards 65th, Meegan McClorey 138th, and Samuel Wilhelm 149th place. The milk quality & products team placed 1st as a team with Marah Kerns in 1st place, Kendra Baccus 9th, McKayla Mills 10th, Paige Campbell 22nd and Mason Farmer 26th. The equine team, aka Faith, placed 30th as a team and Faith placed 62nd individually.

Pictured is Faith Denkewalter, Equine Evaluation. Pictured is the Milk Quality Products Team: Marah Kerns, Kendra Baccus, Paige Campbell and Mason Farmer. Pictured is the Livestock Evaluation Team: Bryce Stambaugh, Jonathan Hildebrand, Nathan Deere, Sam Wilhelm, Ollie Richards and Meegan McClorey.

By Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Reporter

Marah Kerns represents Urbana Future Farmers of America.

