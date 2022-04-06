The Champaign County Shooting Sports Club met on Sunday, March 27 at the fairgrounds in the Merchant’s Building. Members started talking about the different committees needed in the club for special projects. The options for committees were Booth, Health and Safety, Community Service, and Programs. Members picked or were assigned a committee and then met with their group to start planning. Then, before members started shooting practice, George Slone led the club in stretching exercises. He is the recreation leader. After stretching, members got into their project groups. Rifle members learned how to shoot from the standing position. Pistol learned how to shoot target pistols. Archery learned how to shoot compound bows.

The club meets again in April to learn more about 4-H and shooting. They will get to practice at the outdoor range as soon as the weather warms up.

-Submitted by Eloise Dietrich