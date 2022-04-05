Spring events planned at Piatt

WEST LIBERTY – The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation kicks off its 2022 season with April events at Piatt Castle located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty.

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens for public tours on weekends beginning on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, April 17, a 90-minute historical holiday event celebrating Easter Customs begins at 4 p.m. when the Castle closes. Participants will hide eggs on the lawn and later search for eggs hidden by others. Between hide and hunt, families can view historical Easter cards and make their own, play egg games from other countries, participate in an egg roll and egg toss, and share their own family customs. Tickets for tours or the Historical Easter Customs event are available on site or on-line.

These events are supported by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, Season Sponsor – Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart, volunteers, event fees, and donations to the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation. Tickets and reservations for Tours or Events are available at, www.piattcastle.org. For more information, call Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at 937-465-2821 or contact, [email protected]

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens for public tours on weekends beginning on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, April 17, a 90-minute historical holiday event celebrating Easter Customs begins at 4 p.m. when the Castle closes. Participants will hide eggs on the lawn and later search for eggs hidden by others. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_Egg-Roll-at-Mac-A-Cheek.jpg Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens for public tours on weekends beginning on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, April 17, a 90-minute historical holiday event celebrating Easter Customs begins at 4 p.m. when the Castle closes. Participants will hide eggs on the lawn and later search for eggs hidden by others. Submitted photos Spring events are planned at Piatt Mac-A-Cheek. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_EASTER-cOLOR.jpg Spring events are planned at Piatt Mac-A-Cheek. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Mac-A-Cheek.

Info from Mac-A-Cheek.