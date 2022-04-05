Urbana Chapter DAR

March 21, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed 16 members and four guests who were present in person. One chapter member joined via Zoom. Regent Snyder then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Cassie Barlow, U.S. Army Colonel, retired and the American’s Creed was led by Lynda Berube. The National Anthem was accompanied on the piano by Joanna Woodburn. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United State of America.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Vice Regent Linda Fullerton. President General Denise Doring VanBuren expressed her optimism for DAR activity as we herald the arrival of spring and hope. This will become a reality at the celebration of the present administration of the 131st Continental Congress. This event is scheduled to be held at our beautifully restored DAR Constitution Hall June 20 to July 3, 2022 in Washington DC. In addition, the President General asked members to look to the horizon to plan how our chapter can meaningfully commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Claudia Foulk. National Defense Chair, Laurie Parker Nesbitt, discussed the Military Women’s Memorial (MWM) at Arlington National Cemetery. This monument is the only major national memorial honoring all women who have defended America, beginning with the American Revolution.

The group had the pleasure of enjoying an extremely informative program on “Women in Military Book Series.” The introduction was given by Joyce Kasprzak, Executive Director, Children’s Historical Publishing. A second portion of the presentation was offered by Kim Villalva, author of “Ohio Women in the Military.” Cassie Barlow, U.S. Air Force Colonel, retired, concluded the presentation. Her Introduction is a part of the publication, “Ohio Women in the Military.”

Regent’s Report: As the meeting resumed, Regent Snyder was excited to report 475 people are registered to attend the State Conference to be held March 24-27, 2022. Registration for Continental Congress will be on line only and will open up on April 15, 2022. The NSDAR Members’ Website and Blog will have additional information. Two calendar items of note coming up were mentioned. One is the Wreaths Across America Exhibit truck that will be at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield, Ohio on May 11, 2022. The second item is the return of a

Korean War MIA who will be buried at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio, on May 27-28, 2022. As a concern for the Ukraine crisis, an opportunity for DAR members to contribute

financially to an Ohioan who is a missionary in Ukraine working with Ukrainian refugees is available. Checks can be made out to the Ohio State Treasurer and will be collected at State

Conference. Regent Snyder mentioned the 100th Anniversary celebration of the Fort Greenville Chapter to be held Saturday, April 23, 2022.

As a reminder, Regent Snyder asked members to continue to take care of ourselves and check on one another as we move through the current phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice Regent’s Report: Vice Regent discussed the sign up opportunity for meeting hostesses for May and June meetings, as well as organizing the Program Committee for 2022-2023 chapter meetings.

Secretary’s Report: The February 21, 2022 minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the treasurer’s report, which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 74. Currently, there are two prospective members and two at National, one of which is verified.

Historian’s Report: This report from historian, Jan Ebert, was read by Regent Snyder.

Librarian’s Report: This report was given by Claudia Foulk. She discussed a most interesting book, “They Were Good Soldiers,” by John U. Rees. The book focuses on African-Americans having served in the Continental Army, 1775-1783.

The Service to America Report was given by Judi Henson. She reported the corrected figure of 174 reported hours for our chapter since January 1, 2022.

The Wreaths Across America Project report was given by Pat Detwiler. She emphasized that this is an extremely worthwhile project, but is also labor intensive. All members are needed to make it a success. A date will be announced for the wreath burning and flag retirement ceremony in the near future. Members were given copies of the new tri-fold brochure for the upcoming year.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:25 p.m. The next meeting will be on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Saint Paris Library.

—Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary