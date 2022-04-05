Bloemhard’s art inspired by proposal

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Mark Bloemhard.

Bloemhard is the owner of Bolder Creative. His educational background in marketing, business and leadership.

He is a member of the Urbana Country Club. He enjoys woodworking, hiking, skiing, travel and food.

“The original art piece was inspired by my days at Columbus College of Art and Design and print making, as well as my wife, who well ahead of her time, proposed to me,” he said. “The proposal was followed by this well-known quote. I said yes and 23 years later we are still saying yes. Ha ha.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 6 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

