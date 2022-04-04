Urbana Rotary recognized for donation

Rotary District Governor Carol Hughes presented Urbana Rotary Club President Matthew T. Watson with a certificate recognizing the local club’s donation of $1,500 to the End Polio Now Campaign.

In presenting the award, Hughes congratulated the Urbana Rotarians for their club’s “overwhelming generosity. Over the years your club has donated $363,096 to the Rotary Foundation,” Hughes said.

Rotary International is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since their first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.

Rotary members worldwide have contributed more than $2.1 billion to this effort. The Urbana Rotary meets every Monday for lunch at the Urbana Youth Center.

Information from Urbana Rotary.

