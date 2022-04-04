UCC celebrating centennial

Urbana Country Club recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its refurbished back nine holes. Pictured are (left to right) UCC Director of Operations William Unger III, Andy Doss, Charles Stadler, Julia Johnson (cutting the ribbon), Lilli Johnson and P.B. Dye. This season marks the centennial of UCC. Other recent improvements to the club have included a refurbished front nine holes and a new outdoor patio on the back of the clubhouse.

