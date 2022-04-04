Events planned for National Library Week

During National Library Week, the Champaign County Library encourages community members to visit the library in person or online to explore our services and programs. The library offers an array of programs, classes and resources available in person or from the comfort of your home.

April 3-9, 2022 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using the internet, computers and other resources. Books are just the beginning as libraries offer classes, access to non-traditional items, and more.

The Champaign County Library is offering a number of programs during National Library Week that show how community members can connect with the library – including a class on downloading eBooks, using the research databases and the online classes available for free with your library card. On Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. the library is offering a class on using the online newspaper database. This is a free resource that offers access to Urbana area newspapers back to 1822.

Additional April programs include hands-on computer classes on Microsoft Excel and Windows 10, Leap Into Science Workshops for young children, and the annual Egg Hunt at the North Lewisburg Branch Library on Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. Visit www.champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar for information on all upcoming events.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at ChampaignCountyLibrary.org or stop in for visit at the Main Library, 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana or the North Lewisburg Branch Library, 161 Winder Street, North Lewisburg.

During Barks and Books, children can practice their reading skills with the help of a furry friend. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_library1.jpg During Barks and Books, children can practice their reading skills with the help of a furry friend. Submitted photos The annual Egg Hunt at the North Lewisburg Branch Library for all ages is Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_egg-hunt.jpg The annual Egg Hunt at the North Lewisburg Branch Library for all ages is Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Library.

