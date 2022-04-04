‘Bad Art by Good People’ event returns

Editor’s note: This is an introductory story to a series of promotional photos of local amateur artists that will be printed in the Urbana Daily Citizen in the coming weeks.

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s artists include:

-Sarah (Schneider) Cani, Sarica Manufacturing

-Mark Bloemhard, Bolder Creative

-Steve, Steven J., Steven D. Brandeberry, RE/MAX ALLIANCE/ The V. Patrick Hamilton Group

-Dr. Jeffrey Donay, Donay Chiropractic

-Amanda Dulebohn, Champaign Family YMCA

-Connie Eichenauer, Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar

-Victoria Levan, Set N’ Stone Monuments

-Sara Neer, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau

-Sarah Sapp, Triad Local Schools

-Katie Setty, Graham Local Schools

-Miranda Uhl, Sidney City Schools

-Melinda Vincent, Edward Jones

-Jenny White, Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities

-Jay Leno, Television Host, Comedian & Writer

The celebrity artist this year is Jay Leno. This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 6 from 6-9 p.m.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner and auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsors for the event are The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance and Coppertop.

Bronze sponsors include Henderson Land Investment, Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and Civista Bank.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event – www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Artwork drawn by comedian Jay Leno is featured in the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The Leno artwork was donated by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_Leno.jpeg Artwork drawn by comedian Jay Leno is featured in the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The Leno artwork was donated by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout. Submitted photo