Community Mercy Hospice cuts ribbon

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new office location on Wednesday, March 30, at 1830 N. Limestone St. in Springfield.

The new office will allow Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice to better serve the community from its new location on Limestone Street, which is over 5,600 square feet. This office supports more than 30 teammates delivering care around the region to approximately 130 patients daily.

Bereavement counseling services through the Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center are available to the community at this location. Support and education are provided by a team of counselors and social workers, all with significant experience and expertise in assisting grieving children, adolescents and adults.

In addition, the new office location will include space for volunteers who provide caregiver relief, visit with patients, perform Veteran recognition ceremonies, deliver supplies, assist with office duties, and make keepsake items for patients and families.

“At Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Melissa Blosser, director of care at Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice. “As a not-for-profit, community-based hospice, we are honored and privileged to serve the Springfield community and surrounding communities in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.”

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice supports patients and their families with a care team that includes board-certified hospice and palliative care physicians, hospice-certified nurses and personal care specialists, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counseling professionals, and volunteers.

Hospice care is compassionate care for people facing a life-limiting illness or injury. It involves a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support tailored to a patient’s needs. Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice offers four levels of care — routine care, crisis care, general inpatient care, and respite care.

For more information, please visit: www.CommunityMercyHospice.org.

Info from Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, a not-for-profit hospice founded in 2004. The community-based organization provides care and services for patients facing life limiting-illnesses in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

