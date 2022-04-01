Prayer vigil attracts 125 people

As an expression of unity and support, some area churches came together to offer the Support and Prayer Vigil for Ukraine on March 27.

This event was hosted by Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. The event was open to the public. The Champaign County Youth Choir participated in the prayer vigil.

The vigil, in response to the growing crisis in Ukraine and supported by the Champaign County Ministerial Association, included a variety of prayers, songs, and reflections offered by area clergy and others. A free-will offering was collected and designated for humanitarian aid to help impacted Ukrainians.

The service was archived online and can still be viewed on Facebook @messiahurbana or YouTube @ MLCURBANA.

Messiah Lutheran Church Pastor Ray Branstiter welcomes the 125 people gathered at Messiah Lutheran Church. The Champaign County Youth Choir performs two musical selections during Support and Prayer Vigil for Ukraine. Marcia Ward of Messiah Lutheran Church leads the gathering in prayer.

Info from Champaign County Ministerial Association.

