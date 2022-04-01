PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Axel! Axel is a 7-month-old orange and white neutered male. He got his name because he was found on the axle of a truck. He’s a good boy who likes to play and gets along well with the other kitties. Axel is looking for a family to call his own. Come visit him today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_axel.jpg

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

Information provided by Paws.