Pioneer Electric holds 86th Annual Meeting

PIQUA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative held its 86th annual meeting on Saturday, March 26 at Upper Valley Career Center and streaming online. The hybrid event featured an innovative digital scavenger hunt to engage new member segments. Member feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive with many commenting on the hybrid setup, brief business meeting, and fun digital engagement.

The meeting was led by Terrence Householder, Board of Trustees Chair, who presented an overview of the cooperative’s accomplishments in 2021. Mr. Householder focused on Pioneer’s local communities highlighting safety, broadband, Pioneer’s new strategic initiatives, large projects, and ongoing system maintenance. He announced $2,653,005 capital credit returns to current and former members in 2021. He also noted that members were awarded $62,000 in residential rebates and $8,000 was awarded from Pioneer’s scholarship program.

Ron Salyer, President & CEO, gave a management update. He praised the Pioneer employees for their work throughout the year including 475 work orders completed, 2,668 service orders done, 668 outages restored, 410 miles of trees trimmed, and 533,760 miles driven without an at-fault vehicle accident. Mr. Salyer also talked about Pioneer’s continuing efforts to provide high-quality, responsive service. Proactive investments in system maintenance, technology innovations, and built-in backup systems all resulted in Pioneer achieving the lowest outage minutes, including major storms, in eight years. The update also included a conversation about fair prices. Mr. Salyer noted that Pioneer only charges for the cost of doing business and that there is no revenue for 3rd party shareholders. An overview of Buckeye Power, generation, transmission, and distribution was provided before a video presentation from Patrick O’Loughlin, President & CEO of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives. In closing, Mr. Salyer echoed Mr. Householder’s excitement for projects and initiatives in 2022 and beyond.

Results of this year’s Pioneer Board of Trustees election:

For Pioneer Board of Trustees in Champaign County, Mark Bailey

For Pioneer Board of Trustees in Miami County, Colleen Eidemiller

For Pioneer Board of Trustees in Shelby County, John Goettemoeller

For Champaign County Board:

Geographical Area #1, Bill Tullis

Geographical Area #2, Dan Beasley

Geographical Area #3, Keith Perdue

Geographical Area #4, Roland Himes, Jr.

For Miami County Board:

Geographical Area #5, John Probst

Geographical Area #6, Kimberly Cope

Geographical Area #7, Robert Zimmerman

Geographical Area #8, James Henry

For Shelby County Board:

Geographical Area #9, Bernard L. Zircher

Geographical Area #10, Bill Clark

Geographical Area #11, Paul Swartz

Geographical Area #12, Randy N. Caudill

Lowest outage minutes in the past 8 years

Info from Pioneer Electric Cooperative, a not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric distribution utility headquartered in Piqua.

