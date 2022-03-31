Fire damages house

Fire damaged this house, located at 1204 N. state Route 560, on Tuesday. Johnson-St. Paris Fire crews responded to the scene after a call at 2:24 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and has not yet been determined. The residents of the home are unable to live there. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday afternoon. Fire damage was visible on the south side of the house near the fireplace chimney and large holes had burned through the center of the two-story home. According to the Champaign County Auditor’s website, the property is owned by a family named Karg.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen