On Saturday, April 2 from 4-8 p.m. the 4-H club Designing Kids will be holding a fundraiser at the Terre Haute Mall: 50% of all proceeds will go to the 4-H club. Please come out to enjoy splendid food and help out a local 4-H club.

-Journey Gump, News Reporter

_____

The members of this club have been busy! On March 13, For the Love of Everything 4-H Club kicked things off with a game of “Heads Up 7 Up” led by Recreation Officer Brock Burgle. They then spent time recognizing all of the great things that the members do: Ainsley Drexler earned 2 bronze medals in karate; Alana Hackley had success with a difficult goat delivery; Maddie Wright bowled her way to a personal best 127; Derrick Weber also had a personal bowling best; Kara Evans started lessons in horseback riding; Addison Reinschell shared numerous awards won in a virtual horse show and Cooper Titus attended a 5-hour horse riding clinic!

This club is very busy contributing to the greater community too! Our Health and Safety Officer, Ainsley Drexler, led us in a valuable lesson on bullying and what each of us can do to stop it. Thanks to Ainsley, Derek Weber, Olivia Albertson, and Kaden Gochenouer for role playing and discussing things you can say if you see someone getting bullied. Some things you can do is to stand up for them, get an adult to help, or help the kid getting bullied to walk away.

For the Love of Everything 4-H Club was also represented by assistant Treasurer, Maddie Wright, as she dropped off pet supplies to The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL). From kitty litter, bleach, dog collars, and plenty of cat toys, Maddie ‘delivered.’ This community service project was funded by spare change collected by the club.

On March 20, For the Love of Everything started off with, what else but refreshments and a game of “Would you Rather.” Our Technology Officer, Kase McIntosh kicked off the meeting on Facebook Live for those who were under the weather or could not attend. The club spent time giving another round of kudos to the members for the following: Opal Stewart secured an amazing 21 entries for our March Madness FUNdraiser; Mia and Ellie Titus started horse riding lessons; and the group spent a moment welcoming our newest member Rylie Rausch.

Our Cloverbud members learned the importance of growing their own food from planting seeds and pollination, and how to read seed packets. The Cloverbuds are hoping that the seeds will be able to grow and be transplanted into larger pots. Stay tuned to see who has a green thumb!

—By McKenzie Karg and Elizabeth Shuryan, Reporters and contributor Secretary Reagan Kile