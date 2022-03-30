Graham stages musical

Graham High School will present “The Addams Family Musical” on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Graham Middle School Auditeria. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing [email protected] or can be purchased at the door.

Graham High School will present "The Addams Family Musical" on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Graham Middle School Auditeria. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing [email protected] or can be purchased at the door.