Easter egg hunt set for April 9

The Urbana Fraternal Order of Police (FOP Lodge 93) will be hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Avenue, Urbana. The hunt will start promptly at noon.

The FOP anticipates having approximately 3,500 eggs for the children. Children 12 years of age and younger will be able to participate.

The Urbana FOP Lodge 93 will be assisted in this community event by students from the Urbana High School DECA class and the Urbana High School National Honor Society.

In this photo, the Urbana FOP hosts its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt during a previous year on the hill at Urbana High School. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_egghunt.jpeg In this photo, the Urbana FOP hosts its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt during a previous year on the hill at Urbana High School. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Urbana FOP

Info from Urbana FOP